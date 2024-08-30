Just in time for the long weekend, the swimming advisory in place since August 2 has been removed for Reiswig Regional Park following guidance from Interior Health Authority.

Regular testing indicates the water now meets the Guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality.

Regional District of Central Okanagan staff regularly collect water samples from a number of regional beaches for Interior Health to test and analyze.

Beach water quality can fluctuate due to factors including currents, runoff and the outflow of creeks, changing environmental factors and waterfowl and animal waste. Beach water quality is typically poorer in summer due to warmer water temperatures and the number of people swimming.

For more information on beach water quality, visit interiorhealth.ca.