On May 12, 2024, at approximately 2:00 a.m., RCMP in Penticton responded to a report of an altercation between several people on Lakeshore Drive.

Upon arrival, frontline officers found one person critically injured, who has since died.

“The investigation is in its early stages, with numerous RCMP resources assisting,” says Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson. “Police are investigating this as a criminal act, and want to reassure the public that it appears targeted”.

“As officers continue their investigation, we’re asking the public to avoid Lakeshore Drive at Power Street, and the Skate Park in Riverside Park,” says Cpl. Grandy.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Penticton RCMP (250) 492-4300.