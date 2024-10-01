KIJHL Scoreboard - Saturday, March 1/25:

Creston Valley Thunder Cats (2) vs Kimberley Dynamiters (5)

Dynamiters lead series 2-0

Luke Davies (2) (Tristan Weill, Billy Kiray) scored the winner for the Dynamiters over the Thunder Cats to give them a 2-0 series lead. Jackson Murphy collected two assists for the Dynamiters, while Josh Hager wasn’t tested much, stopping 12 of 14 shots. The Dynamiters went 1-for-4 on the power-play. Daniel O’Handley and Liam Munro scored for the Thunder Cats, while Brendan Smith made 24 saves. Creston Valley went 0-for-1 on its power-play.

Columbia Valley Rockies (3) vs Fernie Ghostriders (2)

Rockies lead series 2-0

Special teams won Game 2 for the Rockies against the Ghostriders as Carter Velker netted the winner on the power-play with one second remaining in regulation. They went 2-for-3 on the power-play and got a short-handed goal by Teo Fath (Wyatt Wurtz). Wurtz collected two assists. Hunter Arntsen had another strong performance with 33 saves. Taylor Haggerty scored twice for the Ghostriders and Cooper Anderson made 29 saves. The Ghostriders went 1-for-3 on their power-play.

Castlegar Rebels (2) vs Grand Forks Border Bruins (5)

Border Bruins lead series 2-0

Keenan Holland scored twice, including the winner on the power-play for the Border Bruins against the Rebels. Jace Koole had two assists and Eric Kahl stopped 20 shots for the win. They went 1-for-5 on the power-play, while the Rebels were 1-for-8. Aidan Hicks and Brayden Vopat scored for the Rebels, who got a 35-save effort from Mason Hillier.

Nelson Leafs (2) vs Beaver Valley Nitehawks (3)

Nitehawks lead series 2-0

Roan Crowe (Jonas Bourchier, Hunter Hansen) netted the winner for the Nitehawks over the Leafs. Connor Stojan had a strong 36-save performance, while Hansen had three assists. The Nitehawks were 1-for-5 on the power-play, while the Leafs went 0-for-7, and now 0-for-13 in the series. Memfis Burgeson and Tyson Ziegler scored for the Leafs and Ryder Gregga made 40 saves, including 18 in the second period.

Sicamous Eagles (2) vs Princeton Posse (1)

Series tied at 1-1

Ashton Gallagher (Colton Fleming) scored the winner for the Eagles against the Posse to even the series. Reyd Langan opened the scoring on the power-play, which went 1-for-2. Gabe Bergeron was excellent making 43-saves, allowing a goal to Justice Loewen (Will Bell, Joshua Roy). Bergeron stopped 18 shots in the third period, as the Posse pressured and outshot the Eagles 19-9. The Posse went 0-for-3 on the power-play and Blake Sittler made 30 saves in the loss.

Merritt Centennials (0) vs Revelstoke Grizzlies (3)

Grizzlies lead series 2-0

Jake Phillips-Watts (Colton McLeod, Austin Wooley) scored the winner for the Grizzlies against the Cents. They secured the win with a pair of power-play goals by Daniel Wittenberg and Phillips-Watts’ second of the game, along with a 32-save shutout performance by Ryder Ponto. It is Ponto’s first KIJHL shutout. The Grizzlies went 2-for-6 on the power-play. Andrew Krakora stopped 27 shots for the Centennials. Their power-play went 0-for-5.

Williams Lake Mustangs (4) vs 100 Mile House Wranglers (3)

Series tied 1-1

Their lone power-play goal on four chances proved key for the Mustangs as Logan Hauk (Kaelan Swanson, JP Desabrais) netted the winner against the Wranglers. Alex Jessey made 42 saves to earn his first playoff win. Also scoring for the Mustangs were Noah Pears, Asher Lucas and Declan Pocock. Riley Langille led the Wranglers with two points and Drew Cadenhead played well, making 36 saves. The Wranglers went 1-for-6 on the power-play.

Quesnel River Rush (2) vs Kamloops (6)

Storm lead series 2-0

The Storm led 4-0 before the River Rush scored their first goal. Teghan Mullin (Noah Paulsen, Hayden Selin) scored the winner with Brenner Fyfe solid in goal, making 44 saves. The Storm went 2-for-9 on the power-play. Wyatt Ball and Lynden Donald-Gorman scored for the River Rush as Kyan Gray stopped 24 of 29 shots in 32:55 of action. Emerson Willis saved 20 of 21 shots. The River Rush went 0-for-3 on the power-play.