KIJHL Scoreboard - Monday, March 3/25:



Fernie Ghostriders (4) vs Columbia Valley Rockies (6)

Rockies lead series 3-0

Ashton Sledz’s (Bryan Kim, Sam Cristo) empty net goal wound up being the winner for the Rockies over the Ghostriders. He scored earlier to give the Rockies a 3-0 lead. Cristo and Jack Thorne each collected two assists. Hunter Arntsen made 30 saves, while the Rockies power-play was contained going 0-for-3, after going 5-for-7 in the first two games. Taylor Haggerty had a goal and an assist, while Malachai North Peigan had two assists. Nick Kunyk saved 19 of 20 shots after relieving Cooper Anderson, who stopped 12 of 15 shots. The Ghostriders went 1-for-4 on the power-play.

Kimberley Dynamiters (2) vs Creston Valley Thunder Cats (7)

Dynamiters lead series 2-1

Sanjay Chalupiak scored twice on the power-play, including the winner, (Liam Munro, Joseph Krukowski) for the Thunder Cats against the Dynamiters. Munro led with four points and Brendan Smith was solid again in goal turning aside 34 shots. The Thunder Cats power-play, which hadn’t scored on eight tries, went 4-for-9. Danik Reeves (Billy Kiray) and Isaac Sommer scored for the Dynamiters, while Josh Hager stopped 18 of 25 shots. Kimberley’s power-play went 1-for-8 and was 3-for-11 coming into Game 3.

Grand Forks Border Bruins (2) vs Castlegar Rebels (0)

Border Bruins lead series 3-0

Jasper Tait stopped all 21 shots he faced from the Rebels to earn his first KIJHL playoff shutout, while Jace Koole (Keenan Holland, Logan McCabe) scored the winner. McCabe collected his second assist on Theo Naidu’s goal. The Border Bruins went 0-for-2 on the power-play, while the Rebels went 0-for-3. Mason Hillier had a strong performance in goal, stopping 19 shots for the Rebels.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks (5) vs Nelson Leafs (1)

Nitehawks lead series 3-0

The Nitehawks now have a commanding 3-0 lead in their series following a 5-1 win over the Leafs. Liam Ray (Sam Chartres, Hunter Hansen) scored the winner and Connor Drake had two assists. Connor Stojan had an excellent 30-save performance, allowing his lone goal to Cale Nachai (Carsyn Crawford, Dayden Collier). The Nitehawks went 1-for-9 on the power-play, while the Leafs were 0-for-5. The Leafs are now 0-for-18 overall. Ryder Gregga stopped 27 shots.

Princeton Posse (3) vs Sicamous Eagles (2) OT

Posse lead series 2-1

Jeffrey Stewart (Alex Westlund) scored the winner for the Posse over the Eagles. Gibson Horne stopped 30 shots, including three in overtime for the Posse, who went 0-for-6 on the power-play. Kael Svenson was incredible in his playoff debut, making 43 saves on 46 shots. The Eagles went 1-for-1 on their power-play, getting a goal from Ashton Angle (Colton Fleming, Nick Wright). Maguire Nicholson scored the Eagles first goal.

Revelstoke Grizzlies (6) vs Merritt Centennials (2)

Grizzlies lead series 3-0

The Grizzlies have a commanding lead in their series over Merritt after Colton McLeod scored twice, including the winner, and Ryder Ponto made 28 saves. Daniel Wittenberg pocketed two assists. The Grizzlies went 2-for-3 on the power-play. Maxim Radmanovich (Dylan Kruchten) and Alex Cordero, on the power-play (1-for-5) scored for the Centennials. Andrew Krakora stopped 14 of 17 shots, and Mathis Perron saved 11 of 13 shots.

100 Mile House Wranglers (1) vs Williams Lake Mustangs (3)

Mustangs lead series 2-1

Asher Lucas scored twice, including the winner (Kaelen Swanson, Declan Pocock) on the power-play (1-for-3), against the Wranglers. Alex Jessey had a tremendous performance, making 46 saves, allowing a goal to Ethan Davey (Dawson Harden, Jaden Rusznak). The Wranglers went 0-for-4 on their power-play. Tyson Endall made 36 saves for the Wranglers.

Kamloops (4) vs Quesnel River Rush (3)

Storm lead series 3-0

Down 3-0, the Storm came back to defeat the River Rush and now have them on the verge of elimination. Brenner Fyfe finished with 42 saves and Ryan Larsen scored twice, including the winner (Logan Bates). Larsen also assisted on Luca D’Amore’s goal, while Bates had two assists. Kyan Gray stopped 33 for the River Rush, while Gage Parrell scored twice and Evan Murray collected three assists. Both teams went 1-for-6 on their power-play.