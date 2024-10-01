KIJHL Scoreboard - Tuesday, March 4/25:



Fernie Ghostriders (2) vs Columbia Valley Rockies (4)

Rockies win series 4-0

Peter Godley’s goal (Ashton Sledz, Kobe Mason) won the game for the Rockies over the Ghostriders, and punched their ticket to the second round. Hunter Arntsen, who had a .920 save percentage entering Game 4, stopped 21 of the 23 shots he faced. Teo Fath led the Rockies with two goals, including the empty-netter, to secure the victory. The Rockies went 0-for-2 on the power-play. Taylor Haggerty, who entered Game 4 leading the league in playoff goals with four, opened the scoring, and assisted on Ben Skarsen’s goal. Nick Kunyk made 18 saves in the loss. The Ghostriders went 0-for-5 on the power-play.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18609

Kimberley Dynamiters (3) vs Creston Valley Thunder Cats (6)

Series tied at 2-2

Berkley Gross (Joseph Krukowski) scored the winner for the Thunder Cats over the Dynamiters. Krukowski also scored twice, and Liam Munro collected two assists, while Brendan Smith stopped 33 shots. The Thunder Cats went 1-for-5 on the power-play. Trey Stephenson led the Dynamiters with two goals, both on the power-play, and Marc Samyn stopped 23 of 28 shots.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18608

Grand Forks Border Bruins (5) vs Castlegar Rebels (3)

Border Bruins win series 4-0

Brandon Gray (Ryker Rougeau) clinched the series for the Border Bruins over the Rebels with his short-handed winner that gave them a 4-1 lead. Rougeau (Reid Schechtel) scored the 1-1 goal, and Eric Kahl stopped 31 of 34 shots. The Border Bruins went 1-for-2 on the power-play. Brayden Rotach led the Rebels with a goal and an assist, with Josh Hogman (Julian Knelson, Hunter Jaman) and Reid Gerrand also scoring. Mason Hillier stopped 30 of 35 shots. The Rebels went 1-for-4 on their power-play.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18610

Beaver Valley Nitehawks (4) vs Nelson Leafs (2)

Nitehawks wins series 4-0

Brock Robertson (Boris Hristov, Owen Dickson) scored the winner for the Nitehawks against the Leafs to advance to the second round. Hristov also scored for the Nitehawks, while Connor Stojan didn’t face a lot of shots, stopping 17 of 19. Scoring for the Leafs were Leighton Partington (Devon Barclay, Connor Hovelkamp) and Barclay (Memfis Burgeson, Hovelkamp). Both goals came on four power-plays, while the Nitehawks went 0-for-3 on their power-play. Ryder Gregga made 29 saves for the Leafs.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18611

Princeton Posse (2) vs Sicamous Eagles (0)

Posse lead series 3-1

Blake Sittler earned his second shutout of the series with a 24-save performance, while Tyson Horiachka (Justice Loewen, Jonathan Ward) scored the winner. Carson Hebert scored the insurance tally. Kael Svenson stopped 35 of 37 shots. Both teams went 0-for-6 on the power-play.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18612

Revelstoke Grizzlies (2) vs Merritt Centennials (3) OT

Grizzlies lead series 3-1

Maxim Radmanovich kept the Centennials season alive with the overtime winner against the Grizzlies, and Mathis Perron was excellent with a 37-save performance. Radmanovich also assisted on Dylan Kruchten’s 2-0 goal. The Grizzlies forced overtime when Colton McLeod (Keiran Keilly, Jake Phillips-Watts) tied the game late in the third period. Devin Degenstein made 25 saves for the Grizzlies. Both teams power-plays were held off the scoresheet - the Centennials 0-for-7, and the Grizzlies 0-for-9.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18613

100 Mile House Wranglers (1) vs Williams Lake Mustangs (0) OT

Series tied 2-2

Ethan Davey solved Mustangs goalie Alex Jessey when he scored with 25 seconds remaining in overtime. Jessey faced a lot of rubber as he stopped 56 shots, including 18 of 19 shots in overtime. It’s the fourth straight game Jessey has made at least 40 saves. Wranglers goalie Tyson Endall earned a 37-save shutout, and faced nine in OT. The power-play wasn’t a factor as the Mustangs went 0-for-6, while the Wranglers were 0-for-1.

Visit the gamesheet for full stats report: https://www.kijhl.ca/stats/game-center/18614

Kamloops (3) vs Quesnel River Rush (2)

Storm win series 4-0

Luca D’Amore provided all the offence for the Storm against the River Rush. His second goal was the winner and helped the Storm advance to the second round. Brenner Fyfe made 52 saves, allowing goals to Richard Burden (Reece Unrau, Isaiah Bagri) and Gage Parrell (Ian George, Warren Roberts-Lee). Kyan Gray made 30 saves in the loss. The Storm were 1-for-2 on the power-play, while the River Rush went 1-for-3.