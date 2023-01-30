On February 8, just after 2pm Salmon Arm RCMP were called after a report of an 18-year-old man had fallen through the ice on Shuswap Lake in the area between Raven sub-division and Sandy Point in Salmon Arm.

Salmon Arm Search and Rescue were activated and the scene was also attended by the Salmon Arm Fire Department and the BC Emergency Health Services as the ongoing search for the man continues.

“At this time we are asking the public to stay off local lakes as the conditions are currently unsafe despite the cold temperatures. We urge increased precautions if anyone is interacting near icy bodies of water,” said Staff Sergeant Simon Scott, Salmon Arm RCMP Detachment Commander.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team has been called out to assist as the investigation is ongoing.

There are no further details available at this time.