With more new snow over the weekend, the Telemark Nordic Club announced the opening of its 2024-2025 season, welcoming the public and members for another winter of cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, sledding and community events.

The club, only a 15-minute drive from Westbank, starts the season with over 350 pairs of new Fischer rental skis and boots of all sizes, making it the largest nordic ski rental fleet in the area. The rentals are available for anyone wishing to enjoy a day of skiing at the club and will also be used throughout the winter to get over 2,000 school kids from SD23 on the trails this season through the club’s Ski S’Kool program.

“The recent snowfall allowed us to get the big Pisten Bully groomer on the trails this weekend, and when added to the rolling and packing we’ve done over the past month, has given us near-perfect ski conditions. The majority of our ski trails are now open and we’re excited to see the public enjoy them on our new rental skis and boots purchased over the summer,” said Mike Edwards, General Manager, Telemark Nordic Club. “Our snowshoe trails are also open for anyone who prefers to walk in the woods instead of skiing on the trails. And as always, our sledding hill is ready for the kids after they ski!”

Season Highlights:

The season officially kicked off on Sunday, December 15, with a groomed ski base of 20cm and an unpacked base of 55cm. More snow has since fallen. New Ski Rental Fleet: Telemark Nordic made a significant investment in a new rental fleet of Fischer skis and boots over the summer, adding 350 classic skis and boots to the existing fleet of skate skis and boots.

The club will host two of the largest events on the biathlon and cross-country ski calendars this winter, with the 2025 Odlum Brown Biathlon BC U13 Championships from February 8 to 9, and the 2025 Teck BC Championships for cross-country skiing from February 28 to March 2, 2025. Programs for Everyone: Telemark Nordic is offering a variety of programs for skiers and snowshoers of all ages, including: Youth Programs: Focused on developing ski skills, fitness, and a love for the sport, these programs are designed for children and teens of all skill levels. Adult Clinics and Group Skiing: Whether you're a beginner or an experienced skier, our expert coaches are ready to guide you through technique improvement, fitness training and more. Family Passes & Memberships: Discounted family memberships are available, making it easier for families to enjoy the sport together.

Club Membership Information:

Memberships for the 2024-2025 season are available for all-season access to Telemark Nordic's trails, discounts on events and programs, and invitations to exclusive club gatherings.

About Telemark Nordic Ski Club:

Telemark Nordic Club is dedicated to promoting the sports of cross-country skiing, biathlon and snowshoeing and fostering a sense of community among outdoor enthusiasts. Located in the heart of the Central Okanagan, the club boasts an extensive network of groomed trails, modern facilities, and a vibrant, welcoming community of skiers.

For more information on membership and programs, or to register for events, visit www.telemarknordic.com or contact 250-707-5925 or gm@telemarknordic.com