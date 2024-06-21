A temporary detour will be required for a portion of 37th Street and 30th Avenue next week, as crews begin work on a multi-phase road repaving project.

Starting as early as 7:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 26, 37th Street between 30th Avenue and 32nd Avenue will be closed to through traffic. As well, a portion of 30th Avenue between 37th Street and 38th Street will be closed to through traffic.

The work is expected to take one week to complete, weather dependent. A detour will be in place via 38th Street (please see map below).

Local and business traffic will still be able to access residences in the area, however, there will be no on-street parking available.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area. Every effort will be made to minimize disruptions. For the safety of workers and public, please obey traffic control signage and slow-down in the area.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and appreciates everyone’s patience while the work is being completed.