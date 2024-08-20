A portion of the Mission Creek Greenway will be closed to all pedestrians and cyclists between the Robert Hobson Environmental Education Centre for the Okanagan (RHEECO) and KLO Road between August 21 and 22, 2024. Visitors are asked to plan accordingly and adhere to signage, barriers and worker direction.

Construction will place and compact gravel along portions of the Greenway to raise its height for flood protection. During this time, heavy equipment including dump trucks, a bulldozer and a roller compactor will operate and use Mayer Road as the primary access to enter the construction area on the west side of Mission Creek, travelling along the Mission Creek Greenway and exiting at KLO Road.

This work is part of the project to install four riffles for flood protection and improved fish habitat in Mission Creek in Mission Creek Regional Park. The work is part of the Mill Creek Flood Protection project which will adapt and upgrade the Mill Creek Diversion outlet to Mission Creek to improve fish habitat with the creation of four riffles. This project is funded in partnership with City of Kelowna, Mission Creek Restoration Initiative (MCRI) and the Government of Canada.

More information about the Mission Creek Restoration Plan is available at missioncreek.ca with details about the positive environmental and ecological impacts these riffles will have on the area. The Regional District along with the City of Kelowna are dedicated to enhancing natural landscapes, protecting local wildlife and ensuring the safety of residents through thoughtful and effective flood management.