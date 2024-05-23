A reminder that to accommodate an electrical upgrade to the building, the Penticton Library and Penticton Museum will be closed from May 31st and will reopen on July 3rd.

During the closure, the Library’s physical collections and book returns will not be available. All due dates will be extended through June until the facility is reopened. Items cannot be returned as the book drop will also be closed. The Library is increasing the number of books people are able to check out per card to 75, unfortunately this only applies to books.

A library staff member will be available by phone (250-770-7781) from Tuesday to Friday between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., to help with any account questions or problems. As well, questions can be sent to info@pentictonlibrary.ca. All digital collections are available during the closure with an active Penticton Public Library card (https://pentictonlibrary.ca/borrow/online/).

The Penticton Museum and Archives will also be closed from May 31 and reopening on July 3. Teachers who wish to speak with Museum Educator, Chandra Wong, or arrange for an off-site program, can call 250-487-9446 after June 3.