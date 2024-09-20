A temporary detour will be required for a portion of 30th Avenue next week, as crews complete underground utility work.

Starting as early as 7:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 24, the 30th Avenue and 38th Street intersection will be closed to through traffic.

The work is expected to take one week to complete, weather dependant. Detours are available along 27th Avenue (please see map below).

Local and business traffic will still be able to access residences in the area.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area. Every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.

For the safety of workers and public, motorists are reminded to slow down in construction and detour zones, and obey all traffic control measures.

The City thanks everyone for their patience and understanding while this work is being completed