Starting on Monday, September 23, 2024, the Active Living Centre Project will begin performing work to tie in a sanitary service line that will impact traffic patterns on 43rd Avenue along the project site between the west entrance/exit of Kal Tire Place and Alexis Park Drive.

Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, September 23, 24 and 26 west bound traffic on 43rd Avenue will be reduced to one lane.

Wednesday and Friday, September 25 and 27 west bound traffic lanes on 43rd Avenue will be closed creating two-way traffic on east bound lanes from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

A single west bound lane will be reopened from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Work is planned to be completed and both west bound lanes are scheduled to reopen at 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

Every effort will be made to minimize disruption to the public and activities at Alexis Park Elementary, Kal Tire Place and Kal Tire Place North. The City thanks everyone for their patience and understanding while this work is being completed.

For the safety of workers and public, motorists are reminded to slow down in construction and detour zones, and obey all traffic control measures.

The prime contractor building the new ALC is Clark Builders. For more information, visit www.vernonalc.ca or vernon.ca/alc.