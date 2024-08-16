Parking on South Main Street between Galt Avenue and Dawson Avenue will be temporarily unavailable beginning Sunday, Aug. 18 through to Sunday, Aug. 24.

This will allow crews to complete the final work along the shoulders of the road. Traffic may be single lane alternating at this time, so drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra travel time. Signage will be posted in the area to remind motorists of the temporary change in parking.

Traffic will also be single lane in each direction along Main Street and Skaha Lake Road from Galt Avenue to Warren Avenue between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. as work continues in the area.

Vehicles will be able to exit both shopping centres via McDougal Avenue but should be prepared to wait for moving equipment as needed. All other entrances remain available, with the southeast entrance to Cherry Lane Shopping Centre open intermittently as construction permits.

For the latest updates involving the Point Intersection construction projects, visit penticton.ca/point-intersection.