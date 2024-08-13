The viewing pier at Bertram Creek Regional Park will be closed from Thursday, August 15th to Monday August 19th, 2024 for the installation of a new steel handrail. The park will remain open during this time, although signage and barricades will be in place on the pier. Visitors are asked to obey signage and worker direction during construction.

The Regional District offers more than 2,100 hectares of parkland including 86 km of designated trails in 30 regional parks for visitors to explore. Visit rdco.com/parks to plan your next outing.