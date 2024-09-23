Motorists travelling along 39th Avenue and 33rd Street next week may experience minor travel delays, while crews repair utility services.

Starting as early as 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, the westbound lanes of 39th Avenue between 33rd Street and Highway 97 will be closed to through traffic. In addition, a portion of 33rd Street, north of 39th Avenue will be closed (please see the map below).

Local traffic will still be able to access businesses and residences in the area.

Work is expected to be completed by 5:00 p.m. Please note, these timelines may change, if emergencies arise.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area, however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions. For the safety of workers and public, please obey traffic control signage and slow-down in the area.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and appreciates everyone’s patience while the work is being completed.