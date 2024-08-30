Residents of Blue Jay Road, and surrounding area, have been notified of an upcoming road rehabilitation project that is scheduled to take place in their neighbourhoods.

Contractors working for the City of Vernon will be performing an asphalt surface treatment, known as micro-surfacing, to specified roads as detailed on the map below. The work will begin the first week of September, and will take approximately one week to complete.

Micro-surfacing is a polymer asphalt emulsion, which is applied as a thin layer over the existing asphalt surface. It’s quick to apply, increases skid resistance, restores the surface of the road, and increases the lifespan of the asphalt.

Traffic control signage and personnel will be on site during the construction to assist motorists, pedestrians and cyclists, to direct traffic, and to ensure the surface material is allowed to dry.

Members of the public are asked to follow the directions of all traffic control signage and personnel, because the material is applied wet and will stick to shoes, clothing, car tires, etc. and can be tracked onto carpets or into homes if walked or driven on too soon.

Contractors will be contacting homeowners directly to provide further details about how to access their homes during construction.

If you require additional information, please contact the City of Vernon Operations department at 250-549-6757. Thank you for your co-operation and understanding while this important work is performed.