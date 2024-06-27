Motorists travelling along Kalamalka Lake Road next week may experience minor travel delays, while crews upgrade utility services.

Starting as early as 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, crews will be installing water, sanitary and storm services on a portion of Kalamalka Lake Road between 19th Avenue and Pottery Road.

Single lane traffic will be maintained in both directions until the project is complete (please see the map below).

Work is expected to be completed by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 5. Please note, these timelines may change, if emergencies arise.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area, however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions. For the safety of workers and public, please obey traffic control signage and slow-down in the area.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and appreciates everyone’s patience while the work is being completed.

A map of the work area and detour is available below.