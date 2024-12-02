Motorist travelling along Kalamalka Lake Road this week may experience minor travel delays, while crews perform utility work and asphalt surface repairs.

Starting as early as 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, Kalamalka Lake Road will be reduced to two lane traffic between 14th Avenue and Highway 6. Work may also require road closures on Pottery Road between Kalamalka Lake Road and Highway 6 (please see map below).

Local traffic will still be able to access businesses and residences in the area.

Work is expected to take one week to complete, weather dependent. Please note, these timelines may change if emergencies arise.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area; however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions. For the safety of workers and public, please obey traffic control signage and slow-down in the area.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and appreciates everyone’s patience while the work is being completed.