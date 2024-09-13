The annual Kelowna Terry Fox Run takes place this Sunday, September 15th at Stuart Park in downtown Kelowna. More that 650 communities across Canada we will be running and walking to fundraise for cancer research to keep Terry’s dream alive and create a world without cancer. To date over $850 million dollars has been raised for cancer research in Terry’s name through the annual Terry Fox Run. Registration can be found online at terryfox.org or in person at 10:00 am.

The run and walk begins at 11:00 am.