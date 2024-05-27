With bears active in many neighbourhoods across the Central Okanagan, the Regional District of Central Okanagan and WildSafeBC remind residents to manage their attractants, including household garbage to reduce conflicts with wildlife.

“Bears are known for their keen sense of smell and can easily become food conditioned,” said Cynthia Coates, RDCO Solid Waste Services Supervisor. “We ask that residents take steps to not attract bears or any wildlife to their garbage. If bears do get into garbage carts, they can pose an unnecessary danger to residents.”

For the third year in a row, the Regional District is partnering with WildSafeBC to help provide bear awareness across the entire Central Okanagan with a dedicated WildSafe Coordinator. The program helps reduce wildlife conflicts by providing education across the region, monitoring carts set out the night before pickup and monitoring bear and wildlife activity in general.

For WildSafeBC tips to keep wildlife wild and communities safe, residents are asked to:

Only place garbage out for collection on the morning of pickup, never the night before.

Encourage neighbours to do the same and offer to help if they are unable to put garbage out at appropriate times.

Secure garbage on non-collection days; store it securely in a garage or garden shed or chain it to a secure structure.

Do not store garbage or other organic waste in vehicles.

Consider freezing kitchen scraps until the morning of collection day.

Make sure recyclables have been cleaned.

Keep barbeques clean and covered, and empty grease traps.

Pick ripe or fallen fruit immediately; if composting, or putting in yard waste cart, ensure the units are secured from wildlife access.

Make sure composters are well managed.

Use bird baths and houses to attract birds rather than bird feeders.

Avoid feeding birds when bears are most active (April to November) and ensure birdfeeders are always inaccessible to non-target species, such as bears, deer, squirrels and raccoons. Do not let seeds accumulate, which may attract rats and other rodents.

Do not leave pet food outdoors; feed pets indoors and keep pets inside at night.

For sightings of bears, cougars or coyotes in the community or to report wildlife human conflicts residents are asked to contact the BC Conservation Officer Service Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1.877.952.7277.