The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) activated on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at 2:00 pm due to the Calcite Creek Wildfire #K61067.

An Evacuation Alert remains in effect for Eastgate, Pasayten Area, and Placer in Electoral Area “H”.

Evacuation Alert: This is the time to get prepared to leave your home on short notice.

Get your grab-and-go bag, a small emergency kit that is easy to take with you, in case you need to leave right away.

For the latest on the current wildfire situation, please visit BCWildfire.ca.

Voyent Alert! Notifications

Click here to register for routine and emergency notifications via email, text, or telephone, or download the Voyent Alert! app. You can find a link to Voyent Alert! on the RDOS website: www.rdos.bc.ca.

For the latest updates on Evacuation ALERTS and ORDERS, please visit emergency.rdos.bc.ca.

For further information, please call the EOC at 250-490-4225. In the case of an emergency, call 9-1-1.