RCMP in Oliver are investigating the theft of construction equipment from a home under construction.

The theft occurred overnight on December 11, 2024, from a property on Wilson Mountain Road.

RCMP are releasing photographs of a stolen Polaris ATV, model XP1000, in the hope that someone may have further information.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the ATV, or anything related to this investigation, they’re asked to contact the Oliver RCMP, (250) 498-3422.