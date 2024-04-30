In response to a recent spike in theft of vehicles, RCMP in the South Okanagan are asking residents to reduce the risk by taking steps to combat the issue.

“Often times, the theft of a vehicle is a crime of opportunity,” says Cpl. James Grandy, RCMP spokesperson. “Making sure to lock doors and remove valuables from sight can dramatically reduce the chances of becoming a victim. Additionally, not leaving your vehicle running unattended, or “hiding” keys inside the vehicle”.

Examples of recent theft of vehicle investigations:

On April 21st, 2024, sometime overnight, a company Ford F-150 was stolen from a worksite on Cedar St, in Okanagan Falls, BC.

On April 24th, a 2006 Ford F250 with Washington State licence plates was stolen while parked in front of business on Main St, in Osoyoos, BC.

On April 27th, a truck, trailer and boat were stolen overnight from a residence on Ash St, in Okanagan Falls.

On April 28th, a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche was stolen from a residence on Government St, in Penticton. On the same day, a 1993 Dodge Ram 2500 pick-up was stolen while parked in front of a residence on Skaha Place.

On April 29th, officers in Oliver are investigating after a 2005 Ford F-350 was stolen from a business. The suspects drove the truck through the fence to leave with it. The suspect in this case was captured on video surveillance, and appeared to be a Caucasian man wearing a black jacket and hat.

Investigations are currently underway to retrieve the above noted vehicles, and also arrest those responsible.

“Vehicle thefts are on the rise in Southern Okanagan Communities and Penticton RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit is proactively targeting known auto crime offenders and high theft areas,” says Cst. Jesse Byer, Crime Reduction Unit. “Please be vigilant in securing vehicles, taking valuables with you and don’t leave keys inside your vehicle.”

Prevention tips:

Never leave anything valuable, like keys, wallets, purses, or shopping bags, in your vehicle.

Point surveillance cameras toward a view of your vehicle.

Remove all cash from plain view. Loose change can be an incentive for a thief to break into your vehicle.

If you must leave bags or valuables in the car, store them in the trunk. Never leave them in plain sight.

Never leave your vehicle running. It takes seconds for a thief to hop into your car and drive off.

Park in a well-lit, high visibility area, or in a secure garage when possible.

Close and lock all vehicle windows and doors.

Report any suspicious people or activity around vehicles or residences to police.

For further information on preventing auto crimes visit: https://icbc.com/road-safety/prevent-autocrime