If you’re signed up for the City of Penticton’s emergency text alerts, your phone will be buzzing Thursday, June 27 at 11 a.m. but it’s only a test of the system to ensure all is working properly.

If you’re not signed up, this is a perfect opportunity to remind you the best way to receive the most up-to-date and accurate information during an emergency is directly from the City.Sign up for text messages or email notifications or both at www.penticton.ca/updates.