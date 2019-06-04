More than 15,000 fire service members will be travelling to Penticton in the coming weeks as the community plays host to six separate conferences dedicated to fire prevention, technologies and training.

The City is issuing this announcement to notify residents that they can expect to see an influx in emergency personnel throughout the community this summer – and to not be alarmed.

· The conferences taking place this year include:

· Fire Prevention Officers’ Association of BC: April 4-9

· Wildfire Resiliency & Training Summit: April 12-16

· BC Fire Training Officers Association: May 10-15

· First Nations Emergency Services Society of BC: June 5-8

· Fire Expo & Fire Chiefs Association of BC Conference: June 8-12

· Building Resilient Communities Conference: Nov. 24 – 28

Some of these conferences will involve hands-on training outdoors and the City will provide updates wherever possible. For more details about Penticton Fire Department, visit penticton.ca/fire.