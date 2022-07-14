On Wednesday December 11th, 2024 at approximately 10:45 pm, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP learned of a threat directed towards AL Fortune Secondary School in Enderby.

Police liaised with the school’s principal and identified what is believed to be a possible source of the threat.

As a pre-caution, police were available at the school Thursday morning to monitor the situation and assist school staff with additional security measures says Cpl Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

At this time, no arrests have been made and the police continue to investigate.