A report of threats to self-harm lead police to seize firearms at a residence in Vernon. On the morning of Saturday March 23rd, 2024, police received information that a man on social media was threatening to harm himself with a firearm. As the man was bound by electronic monitoring, police were able to determine the address where the man was located. The original caller advised the man of the police report and that police would need to speak with him in person. When frontline officers responded to the residence, the man was cooperative with police and exited the apartment building.

While police officers were speaking with the man to assess his mental health, another officer went to the apartment to speak with the occupants to confirm their safety. states Cpl Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Police located two loaded firearms inside the residence.

A 36-year old man from Vernon was taken into custody and charged with numerous firearms related offences including unsafe storage and unlawful possession. The incident remains under investigation.