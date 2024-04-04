Today (April 4, 2024,)at 1:24am Chase RCMP received the report of a break and enter to a business in the 1200-block of Trans Canada Highway. A grey pick up truck with three suspects was seen leaving the area travelling in the direction of Salmon Arm.

Today (April 4, 2024,)at 1:24am Chase RCMP received the report of a break and enter to a business in the 1200-block of Trans Canada Highway. A grey pick up truck with three suspects was seen leaving the area travelling in the direction of Salmon Arm.

Salmon Arm RCMP observed a vehicle matching the description travelling at a high rate of speed and subsequently located the vehicle at a residence in the 400-block of 27 Street SE. Police conducted call outs, but despite police efforts the occupants of the residence did not exit.

The residence was secured while police obtained a search warrant and the Emergency Response Team was called out to assist. Out of an abundance of caution the local school was placed on a hold and secure until the suspects could be safely taken into custody.

Just prior to 10:30 a.m. three suspects were arrested. Police remain in the area as the investigation remains ongoing, however there is no ongoing risk to the public.

