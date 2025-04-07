On Monday, April 7th, 2025, around 3;45 a.m., police received a report of a break and enter in progress at a business in the 3100-block of 30th Ave in Vernon. Frontline officers responded to the business and found a large display window smashed and the front door unlocked, however, no one was inside. Video surveillance captured three suspects, all wearing disguises, smash the front window and climb into the building. Once inside, they quickly filled two wheeled recycling bins with merchandise and left through the front door, pushing the bins and a bicycle down 30th Ave toward 32nd St.



Police are asking for the public’s help and are releasing photos of the suspects.

We’re asking businesses in the area to check their video surveillance and contact us if they have footage of these individuals, or anything that might help further our investigation, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Anyone who was in the area and witnessed anything suspicious, or who may have information about this break and enter, is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file #2025-4968.