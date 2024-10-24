Fourth-year midfielder Annika Gross of Kelowna, B.C., and fourth-year forward Abigail Taneda of West Kelowna, B.C., were named Canada West Second Team All-Stars while defender Maya Letellier of Calgary, was named to the Canada West All-Rookie Team.



For the second consecutive year, Gross was recognized as a second-team all-star after establishing herself as one of the top defensive midfielders in the conference. The Kelowna SS graduate put together her best season with the Heat, scoring three goals and adding an assist for four points, while contributing to a defensive backline that produced the team's best defensive season in program history since joining Canada West.



The health and exercise sciences major would add career highs in shots, with 22, shots on goal, with nine, while playing every single minute of the Heat's 14 regular season games.



Joining Gross on the second team was Taneda, who became the Heat's all-time leading scorer in 2024. Recognized for her attacking prowess, The Mount Boucherie SS graduate led the Heat in assists with five, a mark that was tied for eighth overall in Canada West. She also scored once to give her six points on the season, also tops on the team.



Taneda, a science major, is now the Heat's all-time leader in both points, with 21, and assists, with 15.



In her first season with the Heat, Letellier cemented her role in the starting 11 at fullback with her strong defensive presence and attacking mindset. Starting 12 of the team's 13 games, the arts major recorded two assists while playing 1020 minutes. She also had 24 shots and nine shots on goal, with her 24 shots ranking second on the team behind only Alyssa Scott's 36.



The Heat have now had seven players recognized by Canada West over the past two seasons, and eight overall since joining the conference in 2013.



ALL-TIME W SOCCER CANADA WEST ALL-STARS

2024 – Annika Gross (2nd Team)

2024 – Abigail Taneda (2nd Team)

2024 – Maya Letellier (All-Rookie)

2023 – Stefanie Young (1st Team)

2023 – Annika Gross (2nd Team)

2023 – Eleni Georgacacos (All-Rookie)

2023 – Bre Wong (All-Rookie)

2021 – Stefanie Young (2nd Team)