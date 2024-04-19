The B.C. Hockey League (BCHL) announced its year-end All-Rookie team on Thursday, and it included Penticton Vees’ goaltender Will Ingemann and defenceman Francesco Dell’Elce and Larry Keenan.

Dell’Elce was also named to the BCHL’s Second All-Star team.

Ingemann, 18, led all rookie goaltenders in wins (22), goals-against average (1.85), save percentage (.919) and shutouts (6). The Plymouth, Minnesota, product set a new BCHL consecutive shutout streak of 260:09 in March. Ingemann was named the BCHL’s First Star of the Month for February, and the Third Star of the Month in November. He is a finalist for both the BCHL’s Mike Garteig Trophy (Top Goaltender) and the Bruce Allision Memorial Trophy (Rookie of the Year). Ingemann is committed to the University of St. Thomas.

Dell’Elce, 18, was the top scoring rookie defenceman in the BCHL in the regular season. The King City, Ontario, native compiled 38 points (9G, 29A) in 54 games. He led all rookie defencemen in goals, assists, and points. Dell’Elce was the only rookie in the top 10 in league scoring among defencemen, as he ranked fifth. He also had the most overtime goals (2). The 6’0, 173-pound left-shot defenceman is committed to the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Keenan, who turned 19 in March, was second behind Dell’Elce in scoring among rookie defencemen. The Midhurst, Ontario, product tallied 30 points (6G, 24A) in 53 regular season games. The Detroit Red Wings’ draft pick ranked second in both goals and assists among rookie defenders. Keenan had an excellent finish to the regular season, posting 10 points (3G, 7A) in his final 10 games.