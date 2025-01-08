The City of Vernon has launched a three-year Economic Development Strategy aimed at supporting local business growth, attracting new investments, and strengthening the city’s role as a regional economic hub.

This initiative, led by the City’s Economic Development and Partnerships Department, will be developed over the next three to four months, with extensive consultation and planning taking place during this period.

Focus Areas of the Strategy

Key priorities for the Economic Development Strategy include:

· Retention and Expansion of Local Businesses: Supporting the growth and success of existing businesses.

· Entrepreneurial Development: Encouraging innovation and fostering new ventures.

· Community Cash Flow Development: Enhancing local economic circulation to benefit residents and businesses.

· Business Investment and Attraction: Drawing new businesses and investments to Vernon.

· Workforce Development: Ensuring a skilled workforce is ready for future economic opportunities.

Community Engagement and Consultation

The City will engage local businesses and stakeholders in the economic development sector through meetings, workshops, and a survey to assess the current business landscape, identify challenges and opportunities, and explore a vision for Vernon’s future economic growth. Advanced registration is required for the in-person workshops.

Business Survey Now Open

Business owners and operators in Vernon are invited to complete the Business Survey, at Engagevernon.ca. The survey will be open until January 17 and will help ensure the strategy reflects the needs and priorities of the business community.

Business Workshops

In-person workshops will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at a variety of times throughout the day to accommodate schedules. A virtual option is also available on Thursday, January 16, for those who can't make it in-person.

Registration in advance is required at: https://vernonecdevstrategy.eventbrite.ca