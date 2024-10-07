It is the season where bears are most active and a higher risk for human-bear conflict exists because the animals are entering their most intense eating phase, prior to hibernation. Neighbourhoods of high concern include Glenrosa, Westbank, Smith Creek, Shannon Lake/Shannon Woods/Tallus Ridge, Rose Valley and West Kelowna Estates. We all play a critical role in preventing conflict situations by managing attractants - thus keeping both bears and people safe. Tips to help prevent human-bear conflicts are provided below; please, use the WildSafeBC Homeowner’s Checklist below to do your part to keep the community safe and the bears in the wild! Why does prevention matter? Good attractant management is critical right now. Conflict situations arise when bears have access to unnatural foods including garbage, fruit trees, and birdseed. Continued access to these unnatural food sources contributes to animals becoming conditioned, and they will continue to return and learn where to easily access these foods. As opportunistic animals, bears that are food-conditioned become habituated to humans, lose their fear, and wander into driveways and yards, even during the day. This is a recipe for disaster for the bear and a safety hazard for us. Why has bear activity increased? In fall, bears are in a phase called hyperphagia, which means intense eating, consuming up to 20,000 calories per day. They must increase their body weight by approximately 30 per cent to create enough energy stores to survive winter denning. To find enough food before winter, bears tend to move to lower elevations where greenery still exists. With our community situated at these lower elevations, adjacent to their habitat, bear sightings and conflicts in residential areas tend to peak as the bears search for food in our yards. WildSafeBC Homeowner’s Checklist ﻿ · Garbage · Keep waste in the house or in a secure shed/garage until the morning of pick-up day or take to a designated garbage facility. · If you do not have access to a storage structure, try freezing smelly garbage and wait until morning of collection day to place in bin. · Keep bins clean to reduce lingering odors. · Recycling · Wash recyclables before placing them in the bin. · Keep bins clean. · Bird food · Use birdfeeders only in winter. · Attract birds with birdbaths and birdhouses instead. · Bird seed is an attractant for many wildlife species, including bears. · Compost · Turn compost regularly, add half brown materials, like leaves or shredded paper. · Avoid adding fish, meat, grease/oil, or dairy products that may be fragrant attractants. · Keep compost away from house. · Fruit/nut trees · Pick ripe and fallen fruit or nuts daily or arrange for volunteers to pick. · Replace fruit/nut trees that aren’t being utilized. · Install electric fencing to deter wildlife. · Barbeques, smokers and firepits · Burn off grill. · Clean grease trap after each use. · Store covered and in a secure area. · Pet food · Feed pets indoors. · If feeding outdoors, bring dishes inside at night and store pet food inside. · Human food · Keep food secured indoors, not in vehicles. · Avoid the use of outdoor fridges and freezers. · Small livestock · Consider electric fencing around chicken coops or beehives · Shelter · Prevent places for wildlife to find shelter around your property by keeping garages/sheds closed and minimizing shrub or tree cover near the ground. If you see a bear, or other dangerous wildlife species, in the community: · Stay calm. · Do not scream or run. · If facing the animal, calmly talk to it and back up to give it space to escape. · Go indoors if possible. · Report human-wildlife conflicts to the BC Conservation Officer Service RAPP Line 1-877-952-7277.