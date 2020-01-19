Toby Tannas, a prominent Okanagan media personality, business owner, and community advocate, is proud to announce that her candidacy has been officially green-lit by the Conservative Party of Canada to run in the nomination race to become the Conservative Party of Canada candidate for the newly formed riding of Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee.

Toby brings a wealth of experience and a deep-rooted passion for restoring the Canadian dream to families in the Okanagan. Born and raised in southern Alberta, Toby’s lifelong interest in current events and public affairs inspired her to pursue a nearly 30-year career in media, most recently as co-host of Beach Mornings with Ara & Toby. She has also successfully operated a retail business in the Okanagan for over a decade, balancing her entrepreneurial spirit with a steadfast commitment to charitable work.

“As a married mother of two daughters, I know firsthand the challenges facing families in this riding,” Toby said. “From the rising cost of living to increasing crime, local families and businesses are being squeezed on all sides. I’m running to be a voice for lower taxes, safer streets, and opportunities for the next generation.”

Toby’s platform reflects the priorities of Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee residents:

● Build the Homes: Cutting red tape to address housing shortages and making homeownership attainable.

● Axe the Tax: Lowering taxes for hardworking Canadians while investing in technology, research, and education to drive economic growth.

● Stop the Crime: Advocating for tougher policies to address repeat offenders and improve public safety.

● Support Our Farmers: Championing Okanagan farming families with resources, research, and incentives to ensure a sustainable future for the agricultural sector.

“My resolve to effect change comes from my devotion to my children, family, and community,” Toby said. “If given the opportunity to serve, I will bring authentic leadership and unwavering dedication to building partnerships between Ottawa and the people of this riding.”

Toby’s campaign promises to focus on the real issues impacting Okanagan families and businesses, from housing affordability to economic opportunity. Her blend of media expertise, entrepreneurial experience, and community involvement uniquely positions her to advocate effectively for Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee in Ottawa.