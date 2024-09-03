Delivering the essential services that support families, businesses, and a growing community is at the heart of what municipal governments do.

In Kelowna, this means managing everything from water and fire safety to arts and culture, roads, and parks.

Over the years, our responsibilities have grown. Public safety and homelessness have become increasingly significant priorities, with the RCMP and bylaw enforcement playing key roles in ensuring the well-being of our residents.

Homelessness, while closely tied to policies from other levels of government, has increasingly become a cost and responsibility shifted onto municipalities. This has required local governments to address the issue directly, often requiring integrative strategies and local solutions.

Our 2025 budget reflects these responsibilities. It is designed to ensure that the services and infrastructure we deliver align with the needs of our community, while respecting your hard-earned tax dollars.

For example, community safety is a top priority. In this budget, we’ve allocated $1.3 million to expand our RCMP and bylaw enforcement teams. This investment will add seven RCMP officers, a Criminal Intelligence Analyst, and two Bylaw Enforcement Officers, strengthening safety in our neighbourhoods.

Transportation is another critical responsibility. Projects like the Highway 33 Multi-Modal Corridor and the Mission Recreation Transit Exchange will build more connections between major routes, making commuting easier and faster. That means spending less time in traffic and more time enjoying what matters most to you and your family.

We are also investing in some of the most ambitious capital and infrastructure projects to date through our Building a Stronger Kelowna initiative. By enhancing recreational facilities in Central Kelowna, Glenmore, Mission, and Rutland, we are delivering infrastructure that will support a healthy, active community for years to come.

While these projects and services are essential, we’re equally committed to keeping life affordable by ensuring predictable and stable tax rates. At just 4.34%, Kelowna has one of the lowest tax rate increases in the province for 2025 and continues to generate over three-quarters of its annual $839 million revenue through sources other than annual taxation.

Accountability and transparency are central to every decision we make. That’s why when I became Mayor in 2022, we introduced changes to our budget process to ensure every dollar is scrutinized and the process is clearly communicated to the public.

This isn’t Council’s money — it’s your money, and we owe it to you to use it efficiently and responsibly.

In the spirit of transparency, let me walk you through how we build the budget.

Although the budget is debated and voted on in a single day, it is far from a one-day event. The process is ongoing, involving extensive planning and multiple touchpoints throughout the year.

It all starts with your voice.

By listening to the needs and concerns of residents, Council has identified seven priority areas that reflect what matters most to our community. From there, we developed a list of 30 action items under these priorities. These action items are then handed over to the City Manager and leadership team, who create detailed action plans and collaborate with finance and other departments to move these priorities forward.

Each proposal undergoes rigorous review, including evaluation by the Audit Committee, to ensure transparency, accountability, and proper use of taxpayer funds. Throughout the year, multiple check-ins and reviews are conducted to assess progress and refine plans as needed. By the time the budget reaches Council for approval, it has been thoroughly vetted to meet our high standards and align with community priorities.

We now use a service-based budgeting model, which breaks down costs by service rather than department. This approach makes it easier to understand where your tax dollars go and what outcomes they achieve. It’s about prioritizing what matters to residents and ensuring value for every dollar spent.

With Kelowna’s population expected to grow by 37% by 2040, we’re building infrastructure faster to meet increasing demand. This smarter, accelerated investment not only benefits residents but also enhances our city’s appeal. Events like the upcoming Canadian Country Music Awards, Memorial Cup, and Montana’s Brier — made possible through this budget — will bring tourism, energize our community, and support the local economy.

This budget reflects our commitment to balance today’s needs with tomorrow’s opportunities. By investing in essential services, building critical infrastructure, and maintaining stable tax rates, we are delivering a strong, responsible plan for our city’s future.

Thank you for your trust as we work together to make Kelowna an even better place to call home. As we step into 2025, I want to wish you and your loved ones a happy and prosperous new year. I am excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to continuing our work to build a stronger, more connected community together.