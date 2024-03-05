As the festive season approaches, I am reminded how grateful I am to the community we all call home. It’s an opportunity to embrace the spirit of the holidays and reflect on what makes Kelowna such a great place to live. With festive events already underway and more to come, cherished traditions, and countless ways to give back, this season allows each of us to find our own unique ways to celebrate and be together.

For many of us the annual lighting of the Tree of Hope signifies the start of the season here in Kelowna thanks to the Stober Foundation. For nearly three decades, this illuminated tree has been a beacon of light in the Landmark District and a powerful symbol of hope for the holiday season.

As always, this year's Tree of Hope lighting supported an essential cause. The Stober Foundation named Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) as its charity of choice, making a significant donation of over $500,000 to support their work. COSAR plays a critical role in ensuring safety across our region, and this generous contribution will allow them to continue their important services.

This past weekend we’ve celebrated light ups throughout the city. The annual Downtown Kelowna Light Up and Winter Street Market is one of the city’s popular gatherings and a community highlight. The event in Stuart Park brought together friends and families to enjoy live entertainment, skating, and a wide range of activities for people of all ages. The winter market ran during the day and was an incredible showcase of local vendors and warm treats, with proceeds going to the Central Okanagan Food Bank. The day came to a close with the much-anticipated tree lighting, illuminating the heart of downtown and setting the festive mood for the weeks ahead.

In Rutland this past Sunday, the Uptown Rutland Business Association hosted its Winter Light Up in Centennial Park. The vibrant community event brought together residents and businesses and featured local vendors, live entertainment, food trucks, and, of course, visits with Santa himself. It was another community celebration that reminded us all that the joy of the holiday season is felt across our entire city.

On December 14th, Kelowna will see the return of something truly special—a holiday parade in downtown Kelowna. For the first time in decades, the magic of a festive parade will return to our city center with the event, “A Parade with a Purpose.” This community-driven celebration originated in Kettle Valley four years ago and has grown significantly, prompting organizers to move it downtown, a decision made possible with the City’s full support and collaboration with the parade’s founders.

All funds raised from the parade will go directly toward The Bridge Youth & Family Services’ new Youth Recovery House project, a much-needed resource in our community. The parade promises to bring festive floats, music, and excitement for families, while also making a meaningful difference for youth in need. It’s a wonderful opportunity to start a new family tradition as this parade evolves, while continuing to support a worthwhile cause.

With events like these taking place throughout the City, its important to remember to shop local and support the many businesses that are the backbone of our growing economy.

While the holidays bring happiness and celebration for many, they can also be a challenging time for some members of our community. The season is often a reminder of how much we rely on one another, and it’s a time when the support and care we show to each other really shines. Whether through volunteering, donating, or simply offering a helping hand, we can all play a part in making this season brighter for those who may be struggling.

Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or any other tradition, I hope that above all you experience in some way the warmth that defines the holidays, and the values that unite us as a community, such as kindness, generosity, and gratitude.

It is both an honour and a privilege to serve as your mayor, and I am incredibly proud of the progress this Council has made together over the past year. With major events coming to this community along with the advancement of capital infrastructure projects, 2025 promises to be a busy year. Until then I hope you are all able to take time to relax and enjoy the holidays together.

So, as the holidays approach, let’s embrace all the season has to offer. Enjoy time with family and friends, support our local businesses, and look out for each other. I also hope to you all at the annual New year’s celebration in Stuart Park by Festivals Kelowna on December 31.

Together, let’s make this a joyful and meaningful holiday season.

Happy holidays, Kelowna!