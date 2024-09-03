Canadians take pride in supporting their own, and in Kelowna, our Council and staff share that commitment.

We want to see our businesses thrive, our workers succeed, and our economy grow.

In uncertain times, Canadians of all stripes are looking for ways to support one another, whether by checking labels at the grocery store or choosing to shop at Canadian owned businesses.

What role does local government play in this?

As a Council, our priority is protecting the people of Kelowna—supporting workers, businesses, and our local economy—while also doing our part for Canada. One of the most direct ways we can serve the national interest is through procurement, ensuring we buy Canadian whenever we can.

The City of Kelowna already prioritizes Canadian suppliers wherever possible. In fact, currently 99% of our suppliers are Canadian. This is because our value-based procurement system recognizes the value of local expertise.

By considering factors such as knowledge of Canadian regulations, local service capacity, and familiarity with Kelowna’s specific needs, our process naturally favours homegrown businesses, helping to keep tax dollars in our community and our country.

A great example of this is the new Kelowna sign being installed in Stuart Park. Through our procurement process, five designers are being considered for the project—all of them Canadian.

That said, the City’s procurement policy hasn’t been updated since 2017. Given the uncertainty and potential impacts of the current trade environment, now is an appropriate time to review it. We want to explore whether there are additional ways to strengthen our support for local and Canadian businesses while continuing to ensure the best value for taxpayers.

However, municipal purchasing isn’t just about preference, it must also be practical, legally sound, and fiscally responsible. Trade agreements, negotiated at the federal and provincial levels, set the framework for municipal procurement. While these agreements ensure fair access to markets, they also place restrictions on policies that would mandate a "Canadian-only" approach. There are, however, exemptions based on dollar thresholds, project types, and other criteria that allow some flexibility.

At the same time, we must acknowledge the realities of running a city the size of Kelowna. Some materials, equipment, and specialized services simply aren’t available in Canada. A rigid procurement policy that ignores these realities could lead to delays, increased costs, or gaps in service. We cannot risk undermining sound financial management or delaying critical infrastructure projects that our growing city needs.

Additionally, shifting away from American suppliers is not something that can happen overnight. Canada and the U.S. have highly integrated economies, with businesses on both sides of the border co-investing and co-developing goods and services.

A sudden and inflexible shift in purchasing could have unintended consequences such as higher costs for taxpayers, disruptions for local businesses and suppliers that rely on cross-border trade, or delays in major infrastructure projects.

We are taking a proactive approach. Our staff have already assessed Kelowna’s economic exposure to U.S. trade and identified key areas of risk. To mitigate potential impacts, we are exploring alternative Canadian suppliers, strengthening interprovincial supply chains, ensuring contingency plans are in place for cost escalations, and monitoring economic relief programs that could help offset financial pressures.

It is also important to note that neither the provincial nor federal governments have mandated changes to procurement policies in response to trade disputes. As a municipality, we align our approach with broader government directives while continuing to advocate for the best interests of our community.

The trade situation remains highly fluid, and the economic outlook is shifting daily. Council’s priority is clear: protecting the people of Kelowna during these challenging times by supporting our workers, businesses, and local economy while ensuring responsible financial management and uninterrupted services.

Kelowna’s procurement strategy is practical, patriotic, and results driven. We support Canadian businesses every day, and by reviewing our procurement policy, we’re exploring ways to do even more to keep contracts and dollars in our country whenever possible.

By staying adaptable, forward-thinking, and committed to value, we can continue to strengthen our local economy, support Canadian businesses, and deliver the best possible outcomes for the people of Kelowna.