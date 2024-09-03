Last month, I used this opportunity to outline how the city’s budget is developed and the importance of accountability and transparency in that process. Our goal is to ensure the budget remains fiscally responsible and reflects the priorities of the people of Kelowna.

One of the most exciting parts of Kelowna’s 2025 budget is the way we’re transforming how we deliver infrastructure—roads, bridges, recreation facilities, and public transit.

We’ve heard you loud and clear: our transportation system needs more efficient options, less congestion, and better connections across the region.

As Mayor and council, we’ve made transportation infrastructure a council priority. In a rapidly growing city like ours, delivering projects quickly and efficiently is essential to keeping pace with development and meeting residents’ needs. Every decision we make today must ensure these projects serve our community not only when they’re built but for decades to come.

Too often, government projects are associated with delays, unnecessary red tape, and ballooning budgets. For Kelowna, that’s simply not the case. We know that inefficiencies waste taxpayer dollars and cause inconvenience for families and businesses.

That’s why we’ve adopted a smarter, faster approach to building infrastructure. Our new strategy includes road bundling, which combines major projects to accelerate delivery, improve efficiency, and reduce costs.

This year’s budget reflects a strong emphasis on long-term infrastructure investments, with a focus on accelerating capital projects and leveraging partnerships to deliver real results. In the 2025 budget, we allocated $81 million toward transportation capital expenditures.

By accelerating these investments, we’ve doubled the rate of annual capital delivery and increased the proportion of our capital plan completed within the planned year. This means more projects being built faster.

One of the cornerstone projects in development is the Highway 33 Multi-Modal Corridor, with design work already underway. This initiative will link downtown Kelowna to Highway 33, McCurdy Road, UBC Okanagan, and the Kelowna International Airport. Running parallel to Highway 97, it will significantly reduce congestion, improve transit lanes, and shorten travel times for residents, students, and visitors alike.

Complementing this is the Burtch Road Upgrades, which will establish a continuous north-south corridor connecting Glenmore Road to KLO Road. This vital route will ease traffic flow and provide a reliable alternative to Highway 97 for commuters.

Meanwhile, the replacement of the KLO bridge over mission creek is underway, with construction of a new bridge and creek pathway set to begin this year, improving connections across the city.

But it’s not just about roads, Kelowna’s growth requires diverse transportation options and improved travel choices.

Investments in the Mission Recreation Transit Exchange, along with new transit exchanges in Rutland and Okanagan College, are designed to enhance rider comfort and reduce delays.

At the same time, we’re expanding capacity at the Hardy Transit Centre while preparing designs for a new Hollywood Transit Centre, which will complement the Highway 33 Multi-Modal Corridor, to enhance transit accessibility along this key route.

These investments are critical as we reached a record level transit ridership of 6.45 million in 2024, a testament to how much residents value reliable and accessible transit options.

Active transportation also plays a vital role in a healthy, connected city. Projects like the Bertram Active Transportation Corridor and the Rutland Neighborhood Bikeway will expand safe walking and cycling routes, linking key areas, including new playing fields, and encouraging more people to choose active transportation for their daily commutes.

Every one of these projects has a common goal: less time stuck in traffic and more time to enjoy what matters most—spending time with family, shopping at local businesses, or exploring all that Kelowna has to offer.

We are already starting to see results. Through our Transportation Accelerator Plan, we’ve expanded investments in mobility and infrastructure, advancing the construction of seven major projects ahead of schedule.

By streamlining processes, leveraging partnerships, and listening to the needs of residents, we’re proving that Kelowna can lead the way in delivering efficient, innovative and community-focused infrastructure.

Together, we’re building a transportation system that keeps people, goods, and our economy moving while enhancing the quality of life for everyone in Kelowna.