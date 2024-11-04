As Chair of the Airport Advisory Committee, I have the privilege to see firsthand the role that Kelowna International Airport (YLW) plays in our community and beyond for the past 75 years.

YLW is not just an airport; it is a vital gateway that connects our region to diverse destinations and resources, fostering economic growth and enhancing the quality of life for our residents. By linking our region to national and global markets, YLW helps facilitate trade, goods movement, and tourism.

With over two million passengers passing through its gates annually, YLW has seen remarkable growth, becoming the tenth busiest airport and the largest municipally operated airport in Canada. A key driver of our local and regional economy, the airport to date has seen more than a three per cent increase in passenger traffic in 2024 compared to 2023. In August, at the height of summer tourism, passenger traffic rose by 22 per cent compared to August of 2023, bringing an additional 33,000 visitors to Kelowna in that month alone. With this pace, the airport is expected to set a new record of over 2.1 million passengers served in 2024.

This growth is expected to continue with increasing capacity on key routes, including Toronto alongside new year-round service to Seattle and Los Angeles. For winter 2024/2025, seat capacity to the U.S. has risen by 75 per cent with international seat capacity up 30 per cent. The increase in flights to the U.S. not only bolsters tourism but significantly enhances opportunities for our business community, offering streamlined access to key markets and business hubs across the United States.

As a self-funded airport with no impact on taxpayers, ongoing investments in facility improvements and expansion are focused on enhancing convenience, connectivity, and economic opportunities for the entire community. Construction is now underway to expand the terminal building, which will double the size of the departures lounge, incorporate a new pre-board screening location and add additional food and beverage options. Construction will start in 2025 on a five-star hotel and a seven-story parkade housing approximately 1,000 vehicles. These improvements not only enhance the travel experience for passengers but also ensure that YLW remains competitive in the aviation industry to attract the growing demand as the region continues to expand.

The Airport Campus Expansion plans also include developing land to the east to enable new commercial opportunities, which will attract businesses, create jobs and generate additional revenue streams that support the airport’s growth and benefit the local economy. In addition, we will soon see the Kelowna Airport YMCA Child Care Centre expansion begin, which is a step towards addressing the critical need for affordable, inclusive, and high-quality child care in the Kelowna area.

In October, I, along with members of the City’s senior leadership team, travelled to Ottawa to seek support for infrastructure funding for the east lands expansion, to discuss extending the airport lease beyond 2054, and to advocate for more job opportunities for YLW and the surrounding area. Such investments not only improve transportation and connectivity, but also allow YLW to further enhance and grow its aerospace campus, supporting air service, cargo, trade and the overall supply chain. This growth will create new jobs and strengthen Kelowna’s aerospace sector while contributing to the local and regional economy. I look forward to ongoing discussions with my provincial and federal counterparts to highlight the significance of this strategic investment for B.C. and Canada.

YLW is leading the way in environmental initiatives, having been Carbon Accredited since 2018 and is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030. YLW is supporting campus partners to decarbonize their operation through such things as electric ground power, electric air conditioning units and renewable diesel. As YLW heads into winter operations, de-icing best practices are top of mind to ensure glycol, the chemical used in aircraft de-icing, is contained, recovered and recycled. Earlier this month, YLW was awarded the British Columbia Aviation Council Environmental Award for leadership in sustainability for its focus on developing strategies for waste reduction and reducing its greenhouse gas emissions while sharing lessons learned with the broader BC airport community.

YLW is actively working in a leadership role through the British Columbia Aviation Council on both the Airports Committee and the Sustainability Committee with the goal of reducing the carbon emissions in the airport system throughout British Columbia.

With far-reaching impact, Kelowna International Airport is a cornerstone of our region’s prosperity and a symbol of our city's bright future. I invite everyone to join me in celebrating the achievements of YLW and looking forward to the exciting opportunities that lie ahead as YLW continues to serve the community.