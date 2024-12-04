As Mayor, and on behalf of Kelowna City Council, I would like to provide an update regarding the status of 480 Penno Road, the property currently operating as Kelowna Springs Golf Club and owned by Denciti Development Corp

In January 2022, the Council of the day adopted the 2040 Official Community Plan (OCP), which serves as a blueprint for our city’s growth and development. As part of that plan, the property at 480 Penno Road was designated for Industrial (IND) use. This decision was made after consideration of the city’s long-term needs, including space to support job creation, economic growth, and industrial activity.

Following the adoption of the OCP, Council received substantial feedback from the public, including passionate input from those who value Kelowna Springs Golf Club as a cherished recreational space. In response to these concerns, this current Council revisited the decision in June 2023. After a thorough consultation process that included a public hearing, the Future Land Use designation was changed in June 2023 back to Private Recreational (REC) to better reflect community interests and preserve recreational opportunities.

Since then, this Council continues to hear from residents who deeply value Kelowna Springs Golf Club and its positive contributions to our community. We recognize the importance of recreation to the well-being of our citizens and the role this property has played in bringing people together. With this in mind, this Council directed City staff to explore all options for the City to acquire the property from Denciti Development Corp to protect it for recreational use. These efforts included discussions with the property owner and consideration of how the site might continue operating as a golf course.

Despite our best efforts, the City was unable to reach an agreement with the property owner for acquisition. We want to be clear: the property in question is privately owned by Denciti Development Corp, who is currently not a willing vendor. Today, the property’s Future Land Use designation is still Private Recreational (REC) and is not designated for Industrial (IND) use.

Should the property owner choose to submit a development application in the future, Council will evaluate it with the utmost care, ensuring it aligns with applicable policies, processes, and the broader interests of our community.

Council understands the deep connections many residents have to Kelowna Springs Golf Club and the role it plays in fostering active and healthy lifestyles. We are grateful to everyone who has shared their thoughts and input throughout this process—it underscores how much this property means to the community.

As Council, our goal remains to balance the needs of today with the demands of a growing city.