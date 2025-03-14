Council of the Township of Spallumcheen recognize the importance of being prepared for emergencies.

With the recent rise in large scale wildfires, the Township has been working over the past 3 years to ensure FireSmarting is not only something we do but something we are committed to.

Marc and Alexis Szarek, Township of Spallumcheen FireSmart Coordinators

As part of demonstrating the Township’s commitment to FireSmarting; Marc and Alexis Szarek have been selected as FireSmart Coordinators to lead wildfire preparedness efforts for the Township.

Mayor Christine Fraser notes, “Alexis and Marc provide such value to the program as they are a part of our agricultural community with strong ties in the community. As a team they bring knowledge and first hand experience in both large scale event management and first hand firefighting. We are excited to have them help us ensure our community is prepared in the event of wildfire.”

The FireSmart coordinator position is funded through the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) Community Resiliency Initiative (CRI) program, which aims to enhance community resilience by implementing FireSmart principles. Alexis and Marc will focus on strengthening wildfire resilience across the community.

FireSmart Goals and Community Engagement

The FireSmart program in Spallumcheen will focus on proactive measures to reduce wildfire risks and educate residents:

• Hosting Neighborhood Block Parties – Targeting high-risk neighborhoods along the wildland-urban interface to provide hands-on education and mitigation strategies.

• Expanding Neighborhood Recognition – Encouraging local champions to participate in the FireSmart Neighbourhood Recognition Program.

• Conducting Home Ignition Zone (HIZ) Assessments – Helping homeowners access FireSmart rebate programs by identifying and mitigating wildfire risks around their properties.

• Engaging with our Municipal Neighbours – Engaging with the North Okanagan and Columbia Shuswap FireSmart Resiliency Committees to align Spallumcheen’s strategies with broader regional efforts.

• Launching a FireSmart-Specific Newsletter – Providing direct updates and resources to residents to enhance wildfire preparedness and resiliency without relying on third-party platforms.

• Hosting Quarterly Public Meetings – Providing residents with updates on FireSmart initiatives, risk assessments, and upcoming events.

A Township-Led Initiative for Long-Term Wildfire Resilience

“The safety and preparedness of our residents remain a top priority for Council,” said Mayor Fraser. “Through the FireSmart program, Marc and Alexis will provide education, resources, and direct support to homeowners and neighborhoods at risk of wildfire. Council is committed to ensuring long-term wildfire resiliency in our community.”

If you wish to contact Alexis or Marc about FireSmarting or the Township FireSmarting program you can reach them via email firesmart@spallumcheentwp.bc.ca or through the Township municipal office.

Quick Facts

1. Project Funding – The FireSmart Coordinator positions are fully funded through the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) Community Resiliency Initiative (CRI) program.

2. Community Investment – Spallumcheen’s FireSmart initiatives align with provincial wildfire prevention efforts, ensuring access to funding opportunities for homeowners and communities taking proactive mitigation steps.

3. First FireSmart Recognized Neighborhood – The Hullcar area is the first neighborhood in Spallumcheen to receive official recognition from the FireSmart Canada Neighbourhood Recognition Program, with additional communities encouraged to apply.

Related Information & Resources

FireSmart BC – www.firesmartbc.ca

FireSmart Canada – www.firesmartcanada.ca

FireSmart Newsletter Signup – Subscribe Here https://firesmartcoordinator.lp.page/firesmart-spall-subscribe-page