The results are in for Toy Mountain!

AM 1150, Move 101.5 and Virgin 99.9 spent three days at Orchard Park Shopping Centre (December 5-7, 2024) collecting toys and adding them to mountain.

Thanks to your donations 1,331 toys over the three days were collected and donated to the Salvation Army.

The salvation army red kettle on site also collected $2,295.00

Donations form local business bumped the money raised to $13,795

The results prove just how much it means to help those in need around Kelowna during the holidays!

Pictured Above: B-Mack from Virgin 99.9 adding toy donations to Toy Mountain