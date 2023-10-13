As Canada continues to face many issues, one remains especially pressing among many Kelowna-Lake Country residents I speak to - they are struggling to afford basic necessities.

The cost of living crisis facing Canadians has not eased, and this is before any potential tariffs which would lead to even more uncertainty. The cost of living crisis has developed largely due to continual tax increases and inflationary spending by the Liberal government.

A wide range of metrics have shown how bad costs have gotten over the last nine years. Since 2015, home ownership, rent, and mortgage costs have all doubled. A 2024 Statistics Canada study found nearly half of Canadians are very concerned about housing affordability because of rising costs. Tent encampments continue to grow in our region and across Canada, as far too many experience homelessness - including chronic homelessness.

Child poverty has increased by the largest amount on record. Food banks had an unprecedented two million visits from Canadians in a single month, as the price of food has increased by 35% since 2015. The price of gasoline, another important essential, has soared by nearly 50% since 2015.

January’s MNP Consumer Debt Index update (which gauges how Canadians feel about their ability to pay down debt) shows more bad news: 50% of Canadians are now $200 or less away from not being able to pay their bills; 41% are worried someone in their household could lose their job; and 50% are worried about their ability to repay their debts.

The Canadian dollar has consistently remained low since 2015. For many industries, this means the costs of anything purchased from the U.S. are higher - even before tariffs. I was recently speaking to a property manager who said that between carbon taxes and cost increases on building maintenance items, decisions may be made to reduce or delay needed maintenance.

The Liberal government’s focus to shut down resource sectors, their inability to negotiate a softwood lumber agreement with the U.S., their high taxes, and their red tape policies have driven hundreds of billions of dollars of investment out of Canada, weakening our economy. The threats to jobs are real as Canada undergoes the worst economic growth out of all the G7 countries. Inflation also crept up this last month.

Liberal measures to combat the affordability crisis have been woefully ineffective, as they do not address the causes of unaffordability. An example is the recent two-month GST holiday on items like candy, chips, and restaurant orders. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business stated it “didn’t actually translate into tangible benefits for their businesses,” a sentiment also shared by the B.C. Restaurant and Food Services Association. The payment processing company, Moneris, also reported during the first month of the GST holiday (December 2024 - January 2025) overall spending in Canada declined by 4% year-over-year.

Canada’s Food Price Report 2025 predicted the average family of four will pay $800 more for groceries this year compared to last. Again, all of this is before any potential tariffs.

These affordability issues are happening as the Liberal Party of Canada has shut down parliament and is undergoing a race to replace their leader. Despite the many affordability challenges facing Canadians, the Liberals seem to be running under the assumption that if their party figurehead changes, Canadians will forget the effects of the policies Liberals supported, passed, and defended for nine years. You can’t erase the Liberal record on the economy and the cost of living crisis.

The continuation of inflationary spending – to be paid for by higher taxes and more deficit spending - is being pursued in some form by all Liberal leadership candidates. This is the last thing Canadians need in the face of an ongoing affordability crisis.

We need to stop tax increases and inflationary spending. Conservatives will fix the budget; cut bureaucracy, red tape, consultants, corporate welfare, and other wasted money; axe the carbon tax for everyone for good; and pass a tax cut on work, investment, savings, homebuilding and producing goods in Canada. We will bring home affordability for all Canadians.

