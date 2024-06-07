A troubling issue that is negatively affecting residents of Kelowna-Lake Country and all Canadians is the rising cost of groceries.

Many people are facing financial pressures for the first time in their lives when buying food. I’ve heard of people who previously donated to the food bank who now find themselves as clients. I’m hearing of people having to choose between necessities or skipping meals. Those on fixed incomes face especially difficult choices.

The 2024 Canada’s Food Price Report (Report) forecasts that overall food prices will increase between 2.5% to 4.5% this year with the most significant increases ranging from 5% to 7% in the categories of bakery, meat, and vegetables. According to Statistics Canada, many food staples face inflation in the double-digits. We have to remember that these percentage increases compound over last year, where we know food inflation was even higher.

The Report also noted that due to these price raises, Canadians are decreasing the quantity and quality of food they are buying. This is more broadly linked to Canadians facing stricter budgets due to higher housing costs, and increased household debts.

According to the Report, the cost of food for the typical family of four is expected to rise by $700 in 2024.

Inflationary spending has fueled the cost-of-living crisis affecting not just groceries, but all facets of life in Canada.

Budget 2024 includes nearly $40 billion in new inflationary spending. Canada will spend $54.1 billion this year to service the debt of this Liberal government, which means that is the amount to pay for interest payments on Canada’s debt.

The carbon tax has been an especially inflationary policy which has affected grocery prices. When farmers, truckers, and grocers are all taxed, within the grocery supply chain, costs are passed on to the consumer.

The non-partisan Parliamentary Budget Officer has confirmed that the carbon tax is increasing the cost of living for Canadians and on April 1st, 2024 the government hiked the carbon tax another 23%.

The federal government introduced their second carbon tax through fuel regulations and are still pushing forward on continuing to raise carbon taxes every year.

These decisions continue to make everything more expensive for everyone, including groceries.

My Conservative colleagues and I have been pushing back against Liberal government policies to get the high prices facing Canadians under control.

Conservatives recently sought to lower food prices through Bill C-234, which would have fully exempted farmers from the carbon tax, making it less expensive to grow food. It is disappointing that this Bill has not been passed in its original form, having been watered-down.



*******

On another note, with Canada Day celebrations just around the corner, I’d like to highlight that our Community Office is once again offering complimentary Canada flag sets to residents of Kelowna-Lake Country for their homes. This is our 5th Annual Canada flag set community initiative. These sets include a 3 x 5 Canada flag, a hand flag, and a pin.

Our Canada flag symbolizes hope, prosperity, and peace. Let's reflect on the symbolism of our national flag to bring us together and to give strength to others.

If you would like to request a complimentary Canada flag set, please contact our Community Office via phone or email with your full name, phone number, residential address, and email in order to reserve one. Flag sets are available on a first-come basis, and we will be coordinating with those who reserved to either pick up sets at our Community Office over the next couple of weeks, or to pick up at my booth on Canada Day.

If you need assistance with federal programs or have any thoughts to share, on this issue or others, feel free to reach out, at 250-470-5075 or at tracy.gray@parl.gc.ca.