Many residents have reached out to me who feel less safe than they used to, and many are especially concerned about the rise in violent crime.

Unfortunately, data shows these concerns are well-founded. Statistics Canada recently released new figures where violent crime is up by nearly 50% since the current federal government took office. Within this rise, homicides are up 28%; sexual assaults are up 74%; auto theft is up 45%; and extortion is up a shocking 357%.

Here in BC, crime data tracked similarly to national trends. The total number of violent criminal code violations in BC increased from 56,923 to 85,205 since 2015, which is an even higher increase than the national average.

We need to ask the important question: What is causing this rise in crime? Much can be attributed to the legislative changes made by the Liberal government supported by their NDP partners.

Liberal Bill C-75, which directs judges to act with restraint when it comes to imposing bail conditions, even with violent repeat offenders, has been one of the most significant pieces of legislation that has led to the current catch-and-release bail system.

In 2022 alone, 256 people lost their lives by being killed by a criminal who was out on bail or another form of release, according to government documents. These aren’t just statistics; these are people with families. These people would not have been killed if dangerous perpetrators - who had previously committed violent acts - were behind bars.

The state of the current catch-and-release bail policies has gotten so bad, that every single Premier across Canada - from BC to Newfoundland - has called for the reversal of these bail policies. The Prime Minister and his government disappointingly have done little to act on these demands from Premiers.

Liberal Bill C-5 has been another problematic judicial change that favours criminals over victims. This Bill removed mandatory minimum sentences for 14 Criminal Code sections - including serious crimes related to firearms or drugs.

Given the increases of violent crime across the country, it is unbelievable that the current government thinks we should be weakening our laws that punish those committing violent crimes.

You could draw parallels to how Bill C-5 has contributed to the opioid crisis, as it ended mandatory minimum jail time for crimes including the production of drugs like fentanyl. This has led to an increase of domestic production, often overseen by organized crime and gangs. Conservative Bill C-394, the Stronger Sentences for Safer Streets Act, seeks to repeal this reckless legislation.

I recently had the opportunity to join an emergency meeting of the Status of Women Committee to discuss new statistics released which showed the alarming increase in rates of violent crime against women.

Witnesses for this meeting included an advocate to protect women from violence, a survivor of intimate partner violence, and a police representative. Not long into the meeting, a Liberal MP interjected to override the purpose of the meeting and direct the meeting to talk about abortion. Some witnesses were so offended they turned their backs and eventually left the meeting in tears and demanded an apology from the same Liberal MP.

The way Liberal and NDP MPs treated victims of crime at that committee meeting by shutting down their testimony was unacceptable. The lack of prioritizing victims with legislative changes the current government has made over the past nine years is now showing results of increases in violent crimes against women.

Conservatives have lost faith in the Liberal government, supported by the NDP, to fulfill their responsibilities in keeping people safe. Reforms that hold criminals accountable and keep violent, repeat offenders off our streets is needed.

Conservatives will bring legislation forth to end the soft-on-crime approach so that violent criminals are taken off the street and victims are heard and protected.

I’d like to hear from you: Have you or someone you know been affected by rising crime? Please reach out to 250-470-5075 or tracy.gray@parl.gc.ca if have any thoughts to share – on this issue or others - or if you need assistance with any federal programs.