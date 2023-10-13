Canadian crime statistics are dire when compared to 2015: homicides are up 28%, sexual assaults are up 75%, and gang murders have nearly doubled.

Auto thefts are up 46% and extortion is up a shocking 357%. Crime – especially violent crime – is on the rise.

Legislative changes by the Liberal government, supported by the NDP, serves to put the welfare of perpetrators (often violent ones), over the welfare of victims. Law enforcement and policy experts are calling for reform.

Liberal Bill C-75 directed judges to act with restraint when imposing bail conditions, even with violent repeat offenders. It has been a driving force behind the catch-and-release nature of Canada’s bail system.

Liberal Bill C-5 removed mandatory minimum sentences for fourteen Criminal Code sections - including serious crimes related to firearms or drugs.

Liberal Bill C-83 changed the correctional system, in part, to ensure those convicted and sentenced to penitentiaries are provided with the least restrictive environment for that person. Many believe it is this legislation that allowed serial killers, like Paul Bernardo, to move to a medium security prison environment, despite committing heinous crimes.

Across Canada, law enforcement experts and associations have made it clear they’re fed up with this Liberal government’s legislative agenda which increased crime and chaos in many of our neighbourhoods.

Recently, the Police Association of Ontario, the Ontario Provincial Police Association, and the Toronto Police Association issued a joint release following an intense shoot-out in Toronto leading to 23 arrests and 16 firearms being seized.

It stated, “our members are increasingly frustrated and angered as they continue risking their lives to apprehend repeat violent offenders.” It went on to say the incident “should serve as a call to action for the federal government to fix our bail system so repeat and violent offenders can’t continue to harm our communities while out on bail.”

The Vancouver Police Union stated how Liberal justice reforms are “doing little to address actual crime and violence.” They also said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is "not aware of the ongoing gang war in B.C. which is putting both our members and public at risk on a daily basis.”

The Surrey Police Union described their pressing current issue is “the surge of illegal firearms coming across our borders and ending up in the hands of violent criminals.”

Conservatives will stop the crime by first scrapping Liberal Bills C-75, C-5, and C-83.

Conservatives have also put forward the following solutions:

The Stronger Sentences for Safer Streets Act, Bill C-394 - would repeal changes to numerous minimum sentencing requirements regarding the production, importing, or exporting of dangerous drugs like meth, heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl.

The Protection Against Extortion Act, Bill C-381 - would protect Canadians from becoming victims of extortion by increasing penalties for those convicted of extortion, including links to criminal organizations.

On arson involving wildfires and places of worship, Bill C-411 - would create an offence for causing a wildfire, causing damage by fire or explosion to a place of worship.

On motor vehicle theft, Bill C-379 - would implement tougher penalties for repeat car thieves across Canada (voted down by NDP and Liberal MPs).

On assaults against persons who provide health services and first responders, Bill C-321 - would create an aggravating factor for assault committed against healthcare workers or first responders.

The Safe Hospitals Act, Bill C-391 - would ban dangerous weapons and drugs in hospitals and hold people accountable who harm doctors and nurses.

An Act to Establish a Federal Framework to Reduce Recidivism, Bill C-228 - would provide for the development and implementation of a federal framework to reduce recidivism.

My own Private Member’s Bill, The End the Revolving Door Act, Bill C-283 – would expand justice system sentencing to people suffering from addiction through treatment and recovery in federal penitentiaries (voted down by NDP and Liberal MPs).

These are Conservative efforts to stop the crime and bring home safe streets, so residents and businesses can have safe neighbourhoods again.

During the former Conservative government, which was tougher on crime, incarceration decreased by about 4%. Criminals knew there were consequences.



Let me know if you have any thoughts on some of the Conservative plans to stop the crime.

If you have thoughts to share on federal policies or need assistance with any federal programs, please reach out to tracy.gray@parl.gc.ca or 250-470-5075.