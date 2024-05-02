Motorists are advised that a portion of Alexis Park Drive will be closed next week while crews upgrade underground utility services in the area.

Motorists are advised that a portion of Alexis Park Drive will be closed next week while crews upgrade underground utility services in the area.

Starting as earlier as 7:00 a.m. on Monday, May 6, Alexis Park Drive will be closed to northbound traffic between 39 Avenue and 42 Avenue. Motorists travelling north will be detoured along 39 Avenue.

Access to Alexis Park Drive will remain for southbound traffic. (Please see map below).

Work is expected to be completed by 4:30 p.m., Friday, May 10. Please note, these timelines may change if emergencies arise.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area, however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions. For the safety of workers and public, please obey traffic control signage and slow-down in the area.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and appreciates everyone’s patience while the work is being completed.

A map of the work area and detour is available below.