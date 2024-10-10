Motorists travelling along 30th Avenue next week may encounter minor delays as crews complete scheduled paving work.

Starting as early as 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, traffic at the 30th Avenue and 38th Street intersection will be reduced to a single alternating lane.

The work is expected to be finished by the end of the day, and detours will be available via 27th Avenue (see map below).

Local traffic will still be able to access businesses and residences in the area. Residents and visitors are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses.



Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area. Every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.

Drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians are reminded to follow posted signs and the directions of traffic control personnel.