A temporary detour will be required for a portion of Silver Star Road on Thursday, April 11, as crew’s complete street sweeping and flushing in the area.

Starting as early as 9:00 a.m, the south bound lane of Silver Star Road will be closed between Phoenix Drive and Foothills Drive.

Motorists headed south on Silver Star Road will be detoured onto Phoenix Drive and then onto Foothills Drive, before reconnecting with Silver Star Road (Please see map below).

Work is expected to be completed by the end of day.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area, however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions. For the safety of workers and public, please obey traffic control signage and slow-down in the area.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and appreciates everyone’s patience while the work is being completed.