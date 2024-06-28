A temporary detour will be required for a portion of Silver Star Road next week, while crews complete shouldering construction along the roadway.

Starting as early as 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, Silver Star Road between Barker Road and L & A Road will be closed to through traffic during construction hours. See the map below. Local and business traffic will still be able to access properties in the area. Construction is expected to be complete by end of day July 4.

Temporary detours will be in place for motorists:

· Motorist travelling north-east will continue to use Silver Star Road with variable detours at L & A Road.

· Motorists travelling south west will be detoured along East Dedecker Road, L & A Road to Rimer Road.

Residents who live within the construction area are reminded to use caution when entering and exiting their properties and to follow the detours accordingly.

Motorists are reminded to slow down in construction and detour zones, and obey all traffic control measures.